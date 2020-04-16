41 Pakistanis stranded in India repatriated to home: Pakistan High Commission

A total of 41 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to the prevailing lockdown in the country and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A total of 41 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to the prevailing lockdown in the country and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

The Pakistanis had come to India on different visas, including visit, pilgrimage and medical, and were struck in places such as Agra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, a message received here from Pakistan High Commission (PHC) New Delhi on Thursday said.

The high commission closely followed up and coordinated with the Indian government as well as the relevant stakeholders in Islamabad for early repatriation of the Pakistanis.

The message said,"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of the Foreign Office, the Pakistan High Commission continues to accord singular priority to the well-being and safe and smooth return of all Pakistanis stranded across India.

"It is mission's sincere hope and effort that with the cooperation of the India side, the remaining more than 145 stranded Pakistanis would be able to return home at the earliest."