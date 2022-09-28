41 people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 41 shelter-less people to shelter homes through shuttle service on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said 18 people were shifted from Clock Tower Chowk, six from Kaleem Shaheed Park, five from Jinnah Colony, five from Eid Gah Road, three from Narwala Road and two from Dhubi Ghatt.

He said that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilitiesbut they were also served with dinner, adding that three vehicles of the Faisalabad Urban TransportSociety were providing free pick and drop facilities.