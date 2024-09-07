Open Menu

41 PHP Cops Promoted

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Forty-one constables of Punjab Highway Patrol were promoted to the rank of head constable on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the PHP office, a meeting was held under the leadership of Superintend Police PHP Sargodha region Akhtar Hussain Joyia in which cops was given rank promotion.

SP Akhtar Hussain Joyia said that promotions had been made in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar and Inspector General PHP Rao Abdul Kareem.

He congratulated the promoted head constables and said with the promotion in rank comes with enhanced responsibilities, therefore, the promoted police officers should fulfill their duties with complete honesty.

