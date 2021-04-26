41 pickets erected to control crimes, implement anti-corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The police department has erected 41 pickets in various parts of 13 circles of Faisalabad district and appointed 396 cops there for duty.

Giving details, police spokesman said on Monday that City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry had issued special direction for erection of police pickets to control street crimes and ensure implementation on anti-corona SOPs in true letter and spirit.

Therefore, the police department erected 41 police pickets in different parts of Faisalabad including Chenab Club Chowk, Rajbah Road, Chiniot Bazaar, Bohar Chowk Jhang Road, Graveyard Mor, Punj Pulli Daewoo Road, Abbas Bridge Kokianwala Road, Faisal Pulli Canal Road, Imam Jalvi Market, Ideal Bakery Gulfishan Colony, Faisal Valley Canal Road, Boraywala Chowk, main Chowk new Garden Colony, Stop No.

5 D-Type Colony, T-Chowk Novelty Bridge, Madni Chowk Samanabad, Jahangir Mor Dijkot, Fish Farm Sitiana Road, Bypass Chowk near Sher Islamia school, Chak 105/G-B, Chak 39/G-B Sitiana Road, Phattak Mandi Wala Road, Bypass Chowk Makkoana, etc.

He said that 396 police cops have also been appointed at these pickets including 336 constables, 20 head constables and 40 police officers who will perform duties in shifts and ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs besides arresting accused involved in street crimes.