UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Pickets Erected To Control Crimes, Implement Anti-corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

41 pickets erected to control crimes, implement anti-corona SOPs

The police department has erected 41 pickets in various parts of 13 circles of Faisalabad district and appointed 396 cops there for duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The police department has erected 41 pickets in various parts of 13 circles of Faisalabad district and appointed 396 cops there for duty.

Giving details, police spokesman said on Monday that City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry had issued special direction for erection of police pickets to control street crimes and ensure implementation on anti-corona SOPs in true letter and spirit.

Therefore, the police department erected 41 police pickets in different parts of Faisalabad including Chenab Club Chowk, Rajbah Road, Chiniot Bazaar, Bohar Chowk Jhang Road, Graveyard Mor, Punj Pulli Daewoo Road, Abbas Bridge Kokianwala Road, Faisal Pulli Canal Road, Imam Jalvi Market, Ideal Bakery Gulfishan Colony, Faisal Valley Canal Road, Boraywala Chowk, main Chowk new Garden Colony, Stop No.

5 D-Type Colony, T-Chowk Novelty Bridge, Madni Chowk Samanabad, Jahangir Mor Dijkot, Fish Farm Sitiana Road, Bypass Chowk near Sher Islamia school, Chak 105/G-B, Chak 39/G-B Sitiana Road, Phattak Mandi Wala Road, Bypass Chowk Makkoana, etc.

He said that 396 police cops have also been appointed at these pickets including 336 constables, 20 head constables and 40 police officers who will perform duties in shifts and ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs besides arresting accused involved in street crimes.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Chiniot Jhang Market

Recent Stories

Colleges, schools to remain closed till May 17 due ..

2 minutes ago

US Congressman Doug Collins From Georgia Announces ..

2 minutes ago

Surge of Migrant Arrivals on Canary Islands Leaves ..

2 minutes ago

China provides 500,000 more vials of COVID-19 vacc ..

6 minutes ago

Italy Begins Implementation of New COVID-19 Rules

6 minutes ago

Russia, Honduras to Consider Setting Up Joint Cham ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.