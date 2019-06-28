41 POs arrested in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 41 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the police recovered 2.225-kg charas and 87-litre liquor from the accused, including 21-litre from Waqas in Millat Town, 20-litre from Muhammad Javaid in Thikriwala and 22-litre from Rajab Ali in Mamonkanjan.