41 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 41 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 11 new cases against power pilferers.

Over Rs two million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

APP/sak