41 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 41 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region.
The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 11 new cases against power pilferers.
Over Rs two million fine was imposed on power pilferers.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance9 minutes ago
-
Two killed in two separate incident in Swabi9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack at military base in Somalia9 minutes ago
-
MQM, PML-N leaders agree to work together9 minutes ago
-
Elected leadership to brace up to serve the nation: Shafqat Shah19 minutes ago
-
PML-N respects mandate of people: Azam Nazeer Tarar29 minutes ago
-
6880 IUB students awarded scholarships29 minutes ago
-
Light rain forecast for Karachi29 minutes ago
-
PML-N Mohabat Awan visits Ali Khan’s house, congratulates him39 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 signifies people unshakable trust in democracy: Experts49 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to Asma Jahangir49 minutes ago
-
800 kg unhealthy meat destroyed in Bhakkar1 hour ago