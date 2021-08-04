UrduPoint.com

41 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 41 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Wednesday.      Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of  over 71,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed while nine cases were logged against eight power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

