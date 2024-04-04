41 Premises Sealed For Violating Dengue SOPs
Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The District Health Authority (DHA) had sealed 41 premises and lodged 37 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Thursday.
Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments had issued tickets to 87 and a fine of Rs 143,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2024.
Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was two in 2023, and one in 2022 during the period.
The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,083,159 houses and larvae were detected at 1,781 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 407 spots while inspecting 279,644 places.
He said that anti-dengue surveillance had been expedited to control the growth of larvae while the spray was being carried out at places that were vulnerable to mosquito breeding.
Dr Sajjad added that anti-dengue SOPs were being followed strictly and data was being upgraded on the dashboard regularly.
