Open Menu

41 Researchers Of IUB Included In Top 2pc Scientists Of The World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

41 researchers of IUB included in top 2pc scientists of the world

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Forty-one science researchers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been included in the top 2 percent of scientists in the world.

This list was published by Stanford University of the USA and information analysis global company Elsevier. Every year, the list includes scientists around the world who have done valuable work in their fields, and their research work is included in research journals as a reference. The inclusion of 41 scientists from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur highlights the importance of the university at the national and global level.

According to the Director ORIC Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, the scientists of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur who have received international recognition are related to biology, physics, chemistry, environment, agriculture, engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, medicine and social sciences.

These researchers include Faisal Zulfiqar, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Warsi, Dr. Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr. Majid Niaz Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Zaheer Abbas, Dr. Tausif Manwar, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ali Raza, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Umar, Ghulam Abbas, Prof. Dr. Maqshof Ahmad, Muhammad Altaf Nazir, Dr. Ismat Bibi, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Dr. Muhammad Shakeel Chaudhry, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Nawaz, Dr. Murtaza Hasan, Dr. Faisal Mukhtar, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Amir, Muhammad Nadeem Arshad, Dr. Riaz Hussain, Dr. Usman Zulfikar, Dr. Humira Arshad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Shahid Nadeem, Dr. Faisal Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Dr. Arif Mahmood, Muhammad Jamshed, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Khurshid Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Majeed.

Related Topics

USA World Technology Agriculture Company Jatoi Jamshed Muhammad Ali Shakeel IUB From Top

Recent Stories

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

47 seconds ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

2 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

3 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

3 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

3 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan