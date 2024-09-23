41 researchers of IUB included in top 2pc scientists of the world

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Forty-one science researchers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been included in the top 2 percent of scientists in the world.

This list was published by Stanford University of the USA and information analysis global company Elsevier. Every year, the list includes scientists around the world who have done valuable work in their fields, and their research work is included in research journals as a reference. The inclusion of 41 scientists from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur highlights the importance of the university at the national and global level.

According to the Director ORIC Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, the scientists of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur who have received international recognition are related to biology, physics, chemistry, environment, agriculture, engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, medicine and social sciences.

These researchers include Faisal Zulfiqar, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Warsi, Dr. Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr. Majid Niaz Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Zaheer Abbas, Dr. Tausif Manwar, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ali Raza, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Umar, Ghulam Abbas, Prof. Dr. Maqshof Ahmad, Muhammad Altaf Nazir, Dr. Ismat Bibi, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Dr. Muhammad Shakeel Chaudhry, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Nawaz, Dr. Murtaza Hasan, Dr. Faisal Mukhtar, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Amir, Muhammad Nadeem Arshad, Dr. Riaz Hussain, Dr. Usman Zulfikar, Dr. Humira Arshad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Shahid Nadeem, Dr. Faisal Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Dr. Arif Mahmood, Muhammad Jamshed, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Khurshid Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Majeed.