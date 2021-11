41 retailers fined in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 53,000 fine on shopkeepers for selling essential items at higher rates on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 53,000 fine on shopkeepers for selling essential items at higher rates on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates conducted 654 inspections in various markets and bazaars and found 41 retailers selling essential items at exorbitant rates.