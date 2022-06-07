41 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 81,000 on 41 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that price controlmagistrates inspected 70 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.