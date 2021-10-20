UrduPoint.com

41 Shopkeepers Fined In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:01 PM

41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 41 shopkeepers for selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 41 shopkeepers for selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates conducted 681 inspectionsin various markets and bazaars and caught 41 retailers for selling daily useitems at exorbitant rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Man dies in road accident in khanewal

Man dies in road accident in khanewal

1 minute ago
 PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh Rashid

1 minute ago
 43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

1 minute ago
 WSSCM secures first position in solid waste manage ..

WSSCM secures first position in solid waste management across province

1 minute ago
 Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Me ..

Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Meaningless - Russian Envoy to O ..

10 minutes ago
 Commodore Habib-ur- Rehman of Navy promoted to ran ..

Commodore Habib-ur- Rehman of Navy promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.