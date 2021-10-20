41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 41 shopkeepers for selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 41 shopkeepers for selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates conducted 681 inspectionsin various markets and bazaars and caught 41 retailers for selling daily useitems at exorbitant rates.