UrduPoint.com

41 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

41 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 86,500 on 41 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 769 shops in different markets and bazaarsof Faisalabad and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andimposed fine on them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

LPR Negotiating Supply of Insulin, Tuberculosis, H ..

LPR Negotiating Supply of Insulin, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS Drugs With Russia - Mi ..

1 minute ago
 UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Responsibility for ..

UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Responsibility for Downing Street Lockdown Parti ..

1 minute ago
 PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

1 hour ago
 EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Busine ..

EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Businessmen Since February 24

1 minute ago
 Russian Companies Eye Expansion of Ties With Irani ..

Russian Companies Eye Expansion of Ties With Iranian Partners - Top Official

1 minute ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Began Preparations for Issuanc ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Began Preparations for Issuance of Russian Passports - Offic ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.