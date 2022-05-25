41 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 86,500 on 41 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 769 shops in different markets and bazaarsof Faisalabad and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andimposed fine on them.