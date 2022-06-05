41 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs72,000 on 41 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for local administration said on Sunday that the magistrates inspected 744 shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.