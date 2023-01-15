UrduPoint.com

41 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Published January 15, 2023

41 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.224,000 on 41 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates after receiving 32 complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App, checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found 41 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.224,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed 6 shops in addition to getting cases registered against the shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

