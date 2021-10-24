41 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :price control magistrates imposed fine on 41 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the district in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that magistrates inspected 701 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 56,000 on them.