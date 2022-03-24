UrduPoint.com

41 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 07:06 PM

41 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 98,500 on 41 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 98,500 on 41 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Thursday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars, and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

1 minute ago
 12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

1 minute ago
 Wallace's Statement Confirms NATO Plans for Ukrain ..

Wallace's Statement Confirms NATO Plans for Ukraine to Get Nuclear Weapons - Mos ..

1 minute ago
 Russia to Expel One Montenegrin Diplomat - Russian ..

Russia to Expel One Montenegrin Diplomat - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions Chief of Russia's Sberbank - Treasury

US Sanctions Chief of Russia's Sberbank - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 Serbia Needs 10-Year Gas Agreement With Russia, Co ..

Serbia Needs 10-Year Gas Agreement With Russia, Conditions on Ruble Payments - S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>