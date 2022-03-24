41 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 07:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 98,500 on 41 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Thursday.
A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars, and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.