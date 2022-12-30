41 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs164,500 on 41 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in different parts of city during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Friday that the magistrates checked 1,431 shops in different markets as well as bazaars of city and found many shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs164,500 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.