41 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 6 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 224,000 fine on 41 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting six others on sheer violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Fine was imposed on them warning was issued to others that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.

The magistrates also arrested six shopkeepers and sealed their shops on violation of the Price Control Act while further action against them was under progress, he added.