41 shops sealed, 218 shopkeepers arrested over SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar sealed 41 shops and arrested 218 shopkeepers over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed 41 shops and arrested 218 shopkeepers over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

Besides, the imposition of cash penalties on 127 individuals over roaming in bazaars without wearing safety masks while 92 other shopkeepers were arrested over profiteering. The arrested shopkeepers were included 32 butchers, 12 milkmen and 48 different kinds of shopkeepers.

Joint teams comprising officers of district administration, Pakistan Army and police personnel are inspecting bazaars in connections with the implementation of officially announced Corona preventive SOPs in letter and spirit.

Some teams of the district administration are also inspecting bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction to keep check on profiteers and implementation of the official price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon the traders for adherence to official price list during Ramazan and avoiding of hoarding and adulteration.

He further urged for the implementation of official Corona SOPs in bazaars and ensuring the use of safety masks. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.