41 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Breach In Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 41 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 93,500 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 13 marriage halls and shops, besides imposing Rs 93,500 fine over SOPs violations in his jurisdiction. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops, seven restaurants and a marriage hall in city area.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, a special team of district administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi carried out a successful operation in mauza Harbanspura to retrieve two kanals of state land worth Rs 37 million from illegal occupation of land grabbers.

