41 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 41 shops, industrial units, restaurants and imposed Rs 144,000 fines on them over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed HKB, Portpuri stores at DHA Y-Block for SOPs violation. AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi imposed fine of Rs 44,000 on 13 violators and sealed two shops in tehsil Shalimar. AC City Faizan Ahmed imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on two industrial units and sealed 34 shops over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

