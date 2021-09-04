UrduPoint.com

41 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

District Multan sealed 41 shops for SOPs violation during cracks down launched here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :District Multan sealed 41 shops for SOPs violation during cracks down launched here Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, more than Rs.110,000 was fined while checking of SOPs being observed in different parts of the district.

He said fifteen districts in the province were declared to be sensitive with reference corona situation.

He said several pumps were issued direction to seek corona certificate from customers before selling them fuel.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner has given the task of launching full-fledged "No Vaccination No Service" campaign.

DC appealed business community to cooperate with the district administration while observing the lockdown.

Related Topics

Multan Business From

Recent Stories

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

3 seconds ago
 Data security concerns after Indonesian president ..

Data security concerns after Indonesian president vaccine certificate leak

8 seconds ago
 Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

1 minute ago
 South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain- ..

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

1 minute ago
 New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments ..

New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments in Wake of Stabbing Attack - A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.