41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

District Multan sealed 41 shops for SOPs violation during cracks down launched here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :District Multan sealed 41 shops for SOPs violation during cracks down launched here Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, more than Rs.110,000 was fined while checking of SOPs being observed in different parts of the district.

He said fifteen districts in the province were declared to be sensitive with reference corona situation.

He said several pumps were issued direction to seek corona certificate from customers before selling them fuel.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner has given the task of launching full-fledged "No Vaccination No Service" campaign.

DC appealed business community to cooperate with the district administration while observing the lockdown.