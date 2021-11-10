UrduPoint.com

41 Sugar Hoarders Arrested In Multan Division

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:47 PM

As many as 41 sugar hoarders were arrested during last week in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 41 sugar hoarders were arrested during last week in Multan division.

This was informed in a briefing given to Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed, here on Wednesday.

The officials conducted 4282 raids to maintain prices of sugar across the division. About 2,899 sugar bags were recovered from different warehouses. The sugar hoarders were fined Rs 776,600.

Similarly, price Control Magistrates also conducted 17,736 raids to ensure sale of commodities on recommended prices.

During the raids, 191 profiteers were nabbed and 91 FIRs were also registered. The shopkeepers, however, were fined over Rs 3.1 million. Commissioner Dr Irshad directed officers to take strict against against the persons responsible for artificial inflation.

He stated that the sale of sugar would be ensured at Rs 90 per kg.

Similarly, the supply of flour would be kept intact and in case of any obstacle, the flour mills concerned would be sealed, he hinted.

