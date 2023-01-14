41 teachers suspended over absence from census training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :District education Officer (Male) Sajjad Akhtar Iqbal suspended 41 teachers who remained absent from census training 2023, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

Furthermore, they were directed to report to the DEO to explain their position within 24 hours, otherwise departmental action would be taken against them under the rules.