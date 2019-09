41 ticketless pessengers fined Rs 17620 in Sukkur

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Railways Sukkur, Abid Qamar Shaikh along with Chief Commercial Manager, Imran Hayat Khan paid surprise visits to the Rohri, Khairpur, Nawabshah sections and fined aroud Rs 17620 on 41 ticketless passengers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Railways Sukkur, Abid Qamar Shaikh along with Chief Commercial Manager, Imran Hayat Khan paid surprise visits to the Rohri, Khairpur, Nawabshah sections and fined aroud Rs 17620 on 41 ticketless passengers.

DS Sukkur praised the DCO for his successful raids and askedhim to continue the good work.