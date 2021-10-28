UrduPoint.com

41 Top Level Positions Lying Vacant In 68 Organisations; Cabinet Committee Informed

The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms was informed on Thursday that around 41 top level positions from 68 Public sector organisations are lying vacant due to different reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms was informed on Thursday that around 41 top level positions from 68 Public sector organisations are lying vacant due to different reasons.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood at the Cabinet division.

The meeting was also attended by Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritimes Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Ms. Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production and SAPM on establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab.

On the instructions of the CCIR, a study was conducted by the Planning, Development and Special Initiative division to diagnose the difficulties and delays of executive recruitments in Public Sector organizations.

It was apprised the committee that 41 top level positions from 68 Public sector organisations are lying vacant due to different reasons. The study also recommended different measures including legal, human resource management, performance evaluation and hiring criteria to address the issue.

The chairman of the committee said, the delaying in recruitment of CEOs, and MP scale positions in Public Sector organizations was a matter of concern for us so we commissioned that study to know the exact reasons behind this delay. Federal Cabinet would also be briefed about this, he added.

The Committee also discussed in details on potential of Maritime Sector of Pakistan for revival of blue economy and different directions issued to the concerned divisions and departments in this regard.

