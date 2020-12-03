UrduPoint.com
41% Work Of Ongoing 456 Schemes In Division Completed: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:25 PM

41% work of ongoing 456 schemes in division completed: Commissioner

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said that 41% work of the ongoing 456 development schemes were completed at a cost of Rs.3.75 billion so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said that 41% work of the ongoing 456 development schemes were completed at a cost of Rs.3.75 billion so far.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee here on Thursday and it was attended by the DCs of all four districts and concerned officers.

Commissioner said that the Punjab government sought details of new schemes of Sargodha division for the annual development program 2021-22.

The meeting was informed that Rs.9.7 billion were released out of the total funds of Rs.9.42 billion allocated for the ongoing 456 schemes of various departments across the division during the current financial year.

For the ongoing 185 schemes of various departments in Sargodha,out of the allocated funds of Rs.

2.30 billion in the current financial year,Rs. 2.20 billion were released and 41% of the released funds were spent so far.

Out of the allocated funds of Rs. 669.2 million for 72 schemes in Khushab district,Rs 654.2 million funds released, while Rs 5.24 billion were released for 117 ongoing schemes in Mianwali district.Similarly the allocated funds of Rs. 490 million for 69 schemes in Bhakkar district were released during the current financial year.

The Commissioner directed to ensure transparent utilization of funds and not to compromise on quality.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on ongoing projects under the ongoing Community Development Program Phase 1 and 2 and Prime Minister's Development Program in the Division.

