410 markets shops sealed in Mardan over violation of SOPs; Rs 0.3 mln fine imposed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif Wednesday said that the over 410 shops and markets were sealed in the district during the last three-day over violation of corona SOPs and lockdown while Rs 355,500 fine was imposed.

In a media briefing, he said the district administration in joint operations with police, Frontier Corps, Town Municipal Service (TMS) and Rescue 1122 personnel enforced lockdown in the district and arrested more than 750 people during last 3 days.

More than 320 markets and over 4800 shops in different areas of Mardan district were inspected so far to ensure implementation of the lockdown to control the corona cases.

More than 750 people were arrested for opening the markets, 36 markets and more than 350 shops were sealed and a fine of Rs 355,500 was imposed in this regard.

The total number of corona positive cases was reported 2,047 while after the implementation of lockdown the number of positive cases of corona had significantly come down to 1205.

He said that officials of TMS, Revenue staff and Local Government were performing round the clock duty in different areas of the district to ensure effective precautionary measures against the coronavirus and enforcement of lockdown.

He said the staff of the concerned departments were working in urban and rural areas and educating the people in the bazaars, streets and mosques about the implementation of precautionary measures.

The DC further informed that Rescue 1122, TMS and Water Sanitation Services Company were spraying fumigation and disinfectant chemicals in different areas of the district against coronavirus.

The patrolling staff of administration was warning the public and traders not to leave their homes without any reason and take precautionary measures.