41,000 Students To Participate In MDCAT To Be Held On Nov 19

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) In compliance with the directives of Sindh Government and PMDC, Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi is re-conducting the Medical and Dental College Aptitude Test (MDCAT) for the Session 2023-24 on November 19, in which 41000 students will participate across the province.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences and Focal Person for MDCAT 2023, Prof. Nazli Hossain, shared these details in a press briefing at Expo Center Karachi on Saturday. Registrar Dow University Dr. Ashar Afaq, Controller Examination Dr. Fuad Sheikh, SP Gulshan Dr. Ayaz and other officers were also present during the press briefing.

Prof. Nazli Hossain briefed that, the preparations for conducting MDCAT have been completed. MDCAT is to be conducted simultaneously at Expo Centre Karachi, Located at Main University Road in Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro, Bilawal sports Complex, Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad and Police Training school, PTS Bus Terminal in Larkana.

Around 15000 students from Karachi, 13000 from Jamshoro, 4000 from Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) and 9000 from Larkana will participate in the test.

Expo Centre Karachi has separate entry points for boys and girls. In this regard, strict security arrangements have been

made to deal with any emergency situation, in which law enforcement agencies, Rangers and Police along with ambulances and medical aid volunteers will also be present, while in this regard, all the instructions related to MDCAT have already been issued to the students.

It is worth mentioning here that, 41000 male and female students are participating in MDCAT for 3600 MBBS and 1190 BDS seats in Public and Private Medical and Dental institutions across the province.

