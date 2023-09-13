411 power pilferers charged Rs 37.236m fine: LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Keeping with its commitment to end the evil of electricity theft, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) continued its anti-power theft operation on the seventh consecutive day and managed to find 411 connections pilfering electricity in all its circles of operation.

The company's spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that applications for the first information reports (FIRs) against all electricity thieves had been filed with the respective police stations, out of which cases were registered while six accused arrested.

The LESCO inspection teams disconnected two agricultural, 12 commercial and 397 domestic connections and charged 757,824 units of detection bill amounting to Rs 37.236 million to all the electricity pilferers, caught on the seventh day of operation, he added.

The spokesman elaborated that 45,000 detection units worth one million rupees were charged to an agricultural connection in the area of Hashim Park Khaki; 4242 units of Rs 258,762 to a commercial connection in Phulranwala Haveli; 2,940 units worth Rs 179,340 to SP V42/D Haveli and 4,048 detection units amounting to Rs 161,920 to Mehtab Rai Haveli.

The Sheikhupura Circle inspection team removed a 100kVA transformer illegally installed against its sanction of 25kVA transformer, he said.

He continued that five tube-wells were found stealing electricity from direct supply in Achhu Gil area of Bilal Colony sub-division; one tube-well was found pilfering electricity from direct supply in Altaf Colony sub-division of South Circle.

During the seven days of operation, LESCO detected a total of 1,954 connections and FIR applications were submitted against 1,951 electricity thieves, out of which 1,288 FIRs were registered, and a total of 99 accused arrested. All the electricity pilferers were charged a total of 5,445,077 units in the form of detection bill amount to Rs. 245.020 million.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said, "We are resolute to eliminate the evil of electricity theft as well as to ensure 100 percent recovery form LESCO defaulters."