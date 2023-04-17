41.11 m free flour bags distributed in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Free flour scheme under Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs 53 billion concluded in Punjab on Sunday.

Punjab government spokesman confirmed to media here that a total of 41.11 million flour bags of 10 kg each had been distributed among deserving people free of cost across the province during holy month of Ramadan, benefiting 31 million deserving families.

He mentioned that on the last day of the scheme (Sunday) a total of 2.749 million flour bags were distributed.

During the scheme, caretaker provincial ministers visited free flour distribution points in all the districts, while officers of respective district administrations and police officials performed duties for smooth distribution of free flour.