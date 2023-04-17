UrduPoint.com

41.11 M Free Flour Bags Distributed In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

41.11 m free flour bags distributed in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Free flour scheme under Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs 53 billion concluded in Punjab on Sunday.

Punjab government spokesman confirmed to media here that a total of 41.11 million flour bags of 10 kg each had been distributed among deserving people free of cost across the province during holy month of Ramadan, benefiting 31 million deserving families.

He mentioned that on the last day of the scheme (Sunday) a total of 2.749 million flour bags were distributed.

During the scheme, caretaker provincial ministers visited free flour distribution points in all the districts, while officers of respective district administrations and police officials performed duties for smooth distribution of free flour.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sunday Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

13 minutes ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

2 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

2 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

5 hours ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.