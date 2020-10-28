UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

411,870 Children Given Polio Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:52 PM

411,870 children given polio vaccine

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that during the first two days of the five day anti-polio drive, a total of 411,870 children were administered polio vaccine across the district, which was 104% of the target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that during the first two days of the five day anti-polio drive, a total of 411,870 children were administered polio vaccine across the district, which was 104% of the target.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Anti-Polio Review Committee.

The DC directed the polio teams to ensure access to every child up to five years of age, so that the country could be protected from this crippling disease.

Explaining the details, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that the total target for the first two days was set at 396,916 but the teams have administered 411,470 children with polio drops in this period.

He said that 35,440 children out of target 36,379 vaccinated in Bhera Tehsil, 38,666 children out of 41,712 in Bhalwal ,in kotmomin 47,856 children out of 49,686 administered with polio drops, in tehsil Sahiwal 34,968 children out of target 35,482, in tehsil Sargodha 1,65,850 children out of fix target 1,71,614, in Tehsil Shahpur 36,232 children out of fix target 37,103 while in Sillanwali Tehsil, 39,891 children have been administered with polio drops out of the target of 38,300.

DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh directed to make the polio campaign successful and asked concerned departments for fool proof security arrangements of the polio teams.

Related Topics

Polio Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

11 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

55 minutes ago

US stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus worrie ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

56 minutes ago

National Assembly body expresses reservations on r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.