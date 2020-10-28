411,870 children given polio vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that during the first two days of the five day anti-polio drive, a total of 411,870 children were administered polio vaccine across the district, which was 104% of the target.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Anti-Polio Review Committee.

The DC directed the polio teams to ensure access to every child up to five years of age, so that the country could be protected from this crippling disease.

Explaining the details, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that the total target for the first two days was set at 396,916 but the teams have administered 411,470 children with polio drops in this period.

He said that 35,440 children out of target 36,379 vaccinated in Bhera Tehsil, 38,666 children out of 41,712 in Bhalwal ,in kotmomin 47,856 children out of 49,686 administered with polio drops, in tehsil Sahiwal 34,968 children out of target 35,482, in tehsil Sargodha 1,65,850 children out of fix target 1,71,614, in Tehsil Shahpur 36,232 children out of fix target 37,103 while in Sillanwali Tehsil, 39,891 children have been administered with polio drops out of the target of 38,300.

DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh directed to make the polio campaign successful and asked concerned departments for fool proof security arrangements of the polio teams.