412 more cases of BAEF approved in meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has approved 412 more cases in the 16th board meeting of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) to provide financial assistance to the poor patients.

The aid would be given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

As many as 80 patients would be provided treatment in Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta, 117 people would treated in Sinar Hospital Quetta, 69 in Aga Khan Hospital Karachi, 10 Ziauddin Hospital Karachi, 17 Liaquat National Hospital Karachi, 11 Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, 11 Kiran Hospital Karachi, NMC 3, Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore 1, Taba Heart Hospital Karachi 4, and Gambat Hospital 22, Patel Hospital 1.

The Balochistan government has working to provide financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants.

All cases had been approved by the medical board on merit basis.

Balochistan government has also given go ahead to expand the seed money for BAEF programme to Rs 2 billion to ensure the best health care facilities for maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The provincial government had also allocated Rs 3 billion supplementary funds initially which were further enhanced with an additional grant of Rs 1 billion during last year.

