41.24 % pass Lahore Board Inter Part-I exam 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination (BISE) Lahore on Thursday declared intermediate (Part- I) annual examination 2022 showing a pass percentage of 41.24.

According to the gazette notification, a total number of 211,906 candidates appeared for the examination while 83,554 were declared successful with a general pass percentage of 41.

24.

The candidates may know the result by logging on the board website or sending anSMS to 80029.