4129 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 4129 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 246 lost their lives in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,15578 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 5499 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4129 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 320 people were awaited while 10042 were tested negative.

"Presently 328 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 151 belonged to Rawal Town,56 Potahar town,57 Rawalpindi cantt,16 Gujar Khan,19 Taxila,15 Kahuta,10 Kalar Syedan and 4 Murree,"he said.

The DPR said that 796 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes.