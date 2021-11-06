UrduPoint.com

413 Bags Of Hoarded Sugar Seized

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:29 PM

413 bags of hoarded sugar seized

Price control magistrate raided a sugar godown here on Saturday and seized 413 hoarded sugar bag

OKARA, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrate raided a sugar godown here on Saturday and seized 413 hoarded sugar bags.

Assistant Commissioner Malik Muhammad Afzal along with his team carried out an operation against hoarders in different areas of the district and recovered 413 bags from a godown.

The godown has been sealed.

A case has been registered against godown owner Rao Nadeem.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz, price control magistrates raided in Okara and Depalpur areas and imposed a total fine of Rs 200,000 on sugar hoarders.

Related Topics

Fine Okara Price Depalpur Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane ca ..

Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane caused price hike: Finance Minis ..

8 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to Jammu Shuhada

Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to Jammu Shuhada

10 minutes ago
 4 held on violation of marriage laws

4 held on violation of marriage laws

10 minutes ago
 Covid-19: 7 new infected patients in critical cond ..

Covid-19: 7 new infected patients in critical condition

10 minutes ago
 Automobile sector made Rs 170b undocumented paymen ..

Automobile sector made Rs 170b undocumented payments as car owns during last fiv ..

10 minutes ago
 Algeria says will not offer to make up with France ..

Algeria says will not offer to make up with France

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.