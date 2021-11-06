413 bags of hoarded sugar seized

Price control magistrate raided a sugar godown here on Saturday and seized 413 hoarded sugar bag

OKARA, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrate raided a sugar godown here on Saturday and seized 413 hoarded sugar bags.

Assistant Commissioner Malik Muhammad Afzal along with his team carried out an operation against hoarders in different areas of the district and recovered 413 bags from a godown.

The godown has been sealed.

A case has been registered against godown owner Rao Nadeem.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz, price control magistrates raided in Okara and Depalpur areas and imposed a total fine of Rs 200,000 on sugar hoarders.