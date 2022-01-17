UrduPoint.com

413 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:43 PM

413 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

Health officials on Monday said that 413 new coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Health officials on Monday said that 413 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 366 cases were reported on Sunday while 354 cases were reported on Saturday.

He said so far 111,376 cases were reported from the federal capital and 969 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 108,031 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Sunday Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Authorities concerned directed to remain alert dur ..

Authorities concerned directed to remain alert during rain, snowfall

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs Secretary Railway to issue a ..

Supreme Court directs Secretary Railway to issue advertisement for tender of Roy ..

2 minutes ago
 Elite force vanguard of Pb police: IGP

Elite force vanguard of Pb police: IGP

2 minutes ago
 PARC provides 12 portable irrigation system to pul ..

PARC provides 12 portable irrigation system to pulses growers

2 minutes ago
 Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX ..

Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX Polo win opener

25 minutes ago
 Sewerage scheme inaugurated in Union Council 53

Sewerage scheme inaugurated in Union Council 53

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.