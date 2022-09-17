413 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 413 shopkeepers have been imposed fine of Rs 1,231,000 for selling sub-standard food items and profiteering in the district during the last 15 days.

According to official sources, price control magistrates conducted 2,851 inspections from September 1st to 15th in the various shops and markets and found 413 shopkeepers for profiteering and selling sub-standard food items.

The magistrates imposed fines on the violators and also got arrested five people.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid has lauded the performance of pricemagistrates.

