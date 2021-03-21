413 shopping malls, private schools sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 413 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools sealed on charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that assistant commissioners were in the field to check implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs and actions were being taken against violators.

He informed that during last six days 46 private schools were sealed because of opening the premises despite vacations.

Similarly, 285 shopping malls, 70 restaurants and 12 marriage halls were also sealed during this period over SOPs violation.

He directed to the assistant commissioners that anti-coronavirus SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit and there should be zero tolerance in this regard.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner also informed that 2263 senior citizens of 60 years of age or above had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in 11 days at five vaccination centers in Faisalabad district.

He told in a briefing that at sports Complex Samanabad center 1687 senior citizens were vaccinated while 201 citizens at THQ Hospital Sammundri new building, 150 at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 137 at THQ Hospital Tandlianwala new building and 88 citizens were vaccinated at RHC Khurarianwala new building.