4.130 Kg Hashish Seized, 06 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

4.130 kg Hashish seized, 06 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 06 accused besides recovering 4.

130 kilograms Hashish, 1 Gun of 12 bore,1 Riffle of 444 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them.

Those arrested include Sarfraz Ahmed, Ghulam Shabbir, Sanaullah, Waqar, Muhammad Akbar and Naeem Abbas. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

