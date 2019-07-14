4,139 appear in entry test for engineering college at BZU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::As many as 4,139 candidates appeared in the entry test of the College of Engineering, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), held here on Sunday.

BZU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari paid visit to the entry test centre.

He hailed the arrangements made for the test.

CPO Zubair Dareshak, controller examination Dr Muhammad Farooq, focal person for entry test Engineer Ikhlaq Ahmad and Dr Farrukh were also present.