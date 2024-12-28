414 More Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 414 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 414 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 127 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused were arrested by the respective police.
During last 24 hours, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 12 commercial, five agricultural, one industrial and 396 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with a total of 328,502 units and a detection bill of Rs. 15.049 million.
Recent Stories
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region1 minute ago
-
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority12 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif20 minutes ago
-
Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' launched50 minutes ago
-
Waste management outsourcing process to complete by Feb 12: minister50 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah1 hour ago
-
Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop1 hour ago
-
Student volunteers of Iqra University visits Security Division1 hour ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 10 injured in car-Rickshaw collision in Thatta2 hours ago