414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 414 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 127 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused were arrested by the respective police.

During last 24 hours, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 12 commercial, five agricultural, one industrial and 396 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with a total of 328,502 units and a detection bill of Rs. 15.049 million.