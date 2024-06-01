4,147 Cases Registered Over Kite-flying Ban Violation This Year
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A crackdown on metallic kite strings and kite flyers has been intensified across the province, including Lahore, to protect human lives and targeted police operations are ongoing in major cities.
A Punjab Police spokesman said on Saturday that this year, 4,147 cases had been registered across the province over violation of the ban on kite-flying so far. Legal action was taken against 4,277 people involved in violation of the kite-flying ban, resulting in their arrest. A total of 244,470 kites and 16,878 metallic kite strings were recovered from the accused.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the police forces concerned to continue crackdown on violators of the ban on kite-flying without any discrimination across the province. He emphasised that people involved in online kite-flying business should be apprehended and brought to justice. He said that those endangering human lives did not deserve any leniency, and targeted operations should be intensified across the province.
