Open Menu

4,150-kg Spurious Spices Seized, Three Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM

4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested

He Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 4,150-kg spurious spices, including red chilli powder, turmeric and black pepper, and sealed factories after arresting three

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 4,150-kg spurious spices, including red chilli powder, turmeric and black pepper, and sealed factories after arresting three

accused.

A PFA spokesman said on Saturday that teams checked various food factories and detected

preparation of spurious fennel, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and black pepper.

To which, the factories were sealed in addition to seizing 2,000-kg fake fennel, 1200-kg

red chilli powder, 600-kg turmeric powder and 350-kg spurious black pepper

which were later on discarded.

The PFA teams also confiscated 740-kg plaster of paris, 60-kg jaggery, colors,

chemicals, maize chaff drums and machines besides arresting three accused from

the spot.

Related Topics

Punjab Paris From

Recent Stories

RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary wor ..

RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers

3 minutes ago
 Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

3 minutes ago
 DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

3 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PP ..

Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC

3 minutes ago
 Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

19 seconds ago
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup crick ..

Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins

21 seconds ago
 CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weeke ..

CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends

10 minutes ago
 Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin

Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin

10 minutes ago
 Tickets issued to 33 vehicles

Tickets issued to 33 vehicles

13 minutes ago
 Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves

Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves

13 minutes ago
 ECNEC clears re-alignment of KKH at cost of RMB 13 ..

ECNEC clears re-alignment of KKH at cost of RMB 13.067b, PC-1 of New Gwadar Airp ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan