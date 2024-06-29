4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested

He Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 4,150-kg spurious spices, including red chilli powder, turmeric and black pepper, and sealed factories after arresting three

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 4,150-kg spurious spices, including red chilli powder, turmeric and black pepper, and sealed factories after arresting three

accused.

A PFA spokesman said on Saturday that teams checked various food factories and detected

preparation of spurious fennel, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and black pepper.

To which, the factories were sealed in addition to seizing 2,000-kg fake fennel, 1200-kg

red chilli powder, 600-kg turmeric powder and 350-kg spurious black pepper

which were later on discarded.

The PFA teams also confiscated 740-kg plaster of paris, 60-kg jaggery, colors,

chemicals, maize chaff drums and machines besides arresting three accused from

the spot.