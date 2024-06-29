4,150-kg Spurious Spices Seized, Three Arrested
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 4,150-kg spurious spices, including red chilli powder, turmeric and black pepper, and sealed factories after arresting three
accused.
A PFA spokesman said on Saturday that teams checked various food factories and detected
preparation of spurious fennel, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and black pepper.
To which, the factories were sealed in addition to seizing 2,000-kg fake fennel, 1200-kg
red chilli powder, 600-kg turmeric powder and 350-kg spurious black pepper
which were later on discarded.
The PFA teams also confiscated 740-kg plaster of paris, 60-kg jaggery, colors,
chemicals, maize chaff drums and machines besides arresting three accused from
the spot.
