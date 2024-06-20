415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

A total of 415731 tourists including 415,569 domestic and 162 foreign visited different scenic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A total of 415731 tourists including 415,569 domestic and 162 foreign visited different scenic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to information shared by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Development Authority, these tourists visited scenic sites at Dir Upper, Malam Jabba, Galliyat, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kaghan and Naran.

Maximum number of tourists’ influx, around 174,720 was recorded in Kaghan and Naran sites, while around 162,872 number of tourists visited Galliyat.

About 23,440 tourists visited Chitral Lower and 46, 631 arrived at Malam Jabba area in Swat district.

The data has been complied by taking information from police check posts, levis check posts, Assistant Commissioner offices and field Assistant Directors of Development authorities.