416,340 Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 416,340 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sargodha division.

Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz said here on Saturday that 322,298 people had been inoculated as first dose while 94,042 were injected second dose of vaccine in the division.

He said that 16,912 health workers were also given first dose while 10,045 received second dose of vaccine.

Dr Riaz said that 46 vaccination centers were operational in Sargodha division where registered people were being vaccinated.

The Director Health further said that a total of 82,956 people had been vaccinated during the lastseven days.

He said, a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

