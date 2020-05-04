UrduPoint.com
417 New Corona Cases Detected, Seven Died In Sindh: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:57 PM

417 new corona cases detected, seven died in Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus spreading rapidly in the province as they have detected 417 more cases when conducted 2571 tests, which constitutes 16.2 percent of the tests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus spreading rapidly in the province as they have detected 417 more cases when conducted 2571 tests, which constitutes 16.2 percent of the tests.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Monday, the chief minister said that 2571 tests were conducted against which 417 new cases emerged.

The Sindh government has tested 66623 samples so far and diagnosed 7882 cases, which are 11.83 percent, he said.

He said that seven deaths stemming from coronavirus have been reported. The coronavirus has so far claimed 137 lives. "The death ratio has been recorded at 1.7 percent of the total patients," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 6116 patients were under treatment in the province.

He said that 4994 patients have been kept in home isolation where doctors provide them treatment, 615 at Isolation centers and 507 were in different hospitals.

He disclosed that 79 patients were in critical condition, of them 16 were on ventilators. "This shows that 16 percent of the patients were on vent," he said.

Giving district break up of Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 417 cases 357 belonged to Karachi. He added that 123 cases diagnosed in Malir, 91 in South, 51 Central, 44 East and 30 West.

Talking about other districts, the CM said that 20 new cases have been detected in Ghotki, eight in Hyderabad, three in Jacobabad and each one in Naushehroferoze and Sujawal.

The chief minister urged the people to observe social distancing and follow the SOP.

