417 People Rescued During Eid Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), or Rescue-1122, rescued 417 people in various emergencies during two holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that Rescue-1122 had received more than 300 emergency calls during two holidays.
The rescue teams responded promptly and rescued the victims. As many as 193 people were provided the first aid on-the-spot while 221 were shifted to hospitals. However, three of them lost their lives, he added.
