UrduPoint.com

417 Sikh Yatrees Arrive In City

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

417 Sikh yatrees arrive in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :About 417 Sikh pilgrims from neighboring country India on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan through Wahga Border to celebrate the 184th birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first Sikh ruler of Punjab.

The officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) leaders received warmly the Sikh yatrees.

Speaking on the occasion, the group leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Painder Singh Pahlwan stated that Pakistan's land is highly sacred for Sikhs. The PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh mentioned that before participating in the ceremony commemorating Maharaja Ranjit Singh's birth anniversary in Lahore, the Indian pilgrims would visit other holy sites, including Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib.

ETPB Additional Secretary shrines Rana Shahid Saleem said that the Sikh pilgrims would be provided with the best facilities and complete security.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born on November 13, 1780, in Gujranwala, and he passed away in 1839. He ruled Punjab for forty years. His samadhi (mausoleum) is located in Dera Sahib, Lahore. After some time, the Indian Sikh pilgrims went to Gurdwara Janmasthan Nankana Sahib by special buses. The anniversary ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be held on Thursday, June 29 (Eid-ul-Adha) at Gurudwara Shri Dera Sahib, Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Punjab Visit Gujranwala Nankana Sahib June November Border From Best

Recent Stories

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

9 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

23 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

34 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.